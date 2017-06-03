NEET 2017 result won't be declared on June 8, find out more

The NEET 2017 result is unlikely to be released before June 8. The Madras High Court had stayed all proceedings with regard to the exam that was held on May 7. Petitions were filed seeking cancellation of NEET-2017.

The judge asked the Union health and family welfare secretary, director-general health services, New Delhi, Medical Council of India (MCI), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Tamil Nadu health and family welfare secretary to file replies by June 7. With none of the above mentioned agencies seeking for an early hearing, it is unlikely that the result would be declared on June 8.

More than 11.35 lakh students wrote the test across the country on May 7. In Tamil Nadu, 88,000 candidates had registered for NEET while 84,000 plus students appeared for the test. With the court order, CBSE had to stop evaluation of answer sheets. It also did not declare the answer keys as per schedule on May 30.

In April 2016, the Supreme court made NEET mandatory for all medical and dental admissions. On May 7, CBSE conducted the examination across the country on behalf of the medical and dental councils of India.

OneIndia News