NEET 2017: Result this week, students await 8 marks for ambiguous questions

The NEET 2017 results will be declared this week. The CBSE will have to declare the results before June 26 as per the assurance the board had given to the Supreme Court of India. While the board says that the results could be out before June 26, students are hopeful that they would get an extra 8 marks for ambiguous questions.

Many feel that two questions in the physics section had many correct answers. While students feel that the marks should be given, the CBSE is yet to confirm on the same.

Experts are of the view that the extra 8 marks should be given. They pointed towards the ambiguity of the questions and that the answers could not be calculated correctly by the students as the questions did not clearly provide the requisite information. Students and parents had also raised this issue before various High Courts where they had filed petitions.

Countdown begins:

The countdown for the announcement of the results has begun and students should check back here for regular updates.

The result process has already been set in motion by the CBSE after it was permitted to declare the results by the Supreme Court earlier this week. The CBSE had said recently that it would need two weeks to declare the results.

The OMR challenge and the answer keys were made available on the board's website last week.

The several months of waiting will come to an end soon. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had stayed the declaration of the results. The Gujarat High Court too had pulled up the CBSE for having different question papers for different languages.

The CBSE however moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order. The Supreme Court vacated the stay and allowed the CBSE to declare the NEET 2017 results.

How to check NEET 2017 results:

Log on to cbseneet.nic.in

Click on results link

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News