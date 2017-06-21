NEET 2017: Result delayed due to confusion over 8 marks for ambiguous questions, updates here

The NEET 2017 results has been delayed. While board officials have not confirmed any date, there is a likelihood that the results may be declared today. However it would not be delayed beyond June 26 as the board has assured the Supreme Court of the same.

Some officials indicate that they had tried to declare the results on Tuesday itself.

However there is some discussion on the 8 bonus marks to be awarded for ambiguous questions. Experts are of the view that the extra 8 marks for ambiguous questions should be given. This could be the reason behind the delay.

They pointed towards the ambiguity of the questions and that the answers could not be calculated correctly by the students as the questions did not clearly provide the requisite information. Students and parents had also raised this issue before various High Courts where they had filed petitions.

The result process was set in motion by the CBSE after it was permitted to declare the results by the Supreme Court last week. The CBSE had said recently that it would need two weeks to declare the results.

The OMR challenge and the answer keys were made available on the board's website last week.

How to check NEET 2017 results:

Log on to cbseneet.nic.in

Click on results link

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News