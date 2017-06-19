NEET 2017: Result countdown begins, answer key challenge over

The NEET results 2017 answer key challenge is over. The results are expected anytime soon. It would be declared before June 26, sources say. The countdown for the announcement of the results has begun and students should check back here for regular updates.

The result process has already been set in motion by the CBSE after it was permitted to declare the results by the Supreme Court earlier this week. The CBSE had said recently that it would need two weeks to declare the results.

The OMR challenge and the answer keys were made available on the board's website last week.

The several months of waiting will come to an end soon. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had stayed the declaration of the results. The Gujarat High Court too had pulled up the CBSE for having different question papers for different languages.

The CBSE however moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order. The Supreme Court vacated the stay and allowed the CBSE to declare the NEET 2017 results.

OneIndia News