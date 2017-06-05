NEET 2017: Plea seeking cancellation filed, results to be delayed

A petition seeking cancellation of NEET has been filed in the Madras High Court. The Madras High Court has already stayed all proceedings relating to the NEET-2017 till June 7.

The new petition seeks to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18.

Petitioner J Gladwin also demanded that the admission in medical courses should be based on Plus Two marks.

In the plea filed recently in the Madurai bench of the court, the petitioner submitted that since the NEET examination question papers were not uniform, marks obtained in it could not be the basis for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

The case is to be taken for hearing in the coming week. The Madurai Bench had on May 24 granted an interim stay on the publication of results of NEET across the country. With the interim stay, CBSE will not be able to release the answer keys and the NEET 2017 results.

OneIndia News