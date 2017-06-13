NEET 2017: OMR display today, answer keys on June 15

With the Supreme Court permitting the CBSE to declare the NEET 2017 results, the board has decided is set to display OMR today. The display of the answer keys would be on June 15.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India had allowed the CBSE to declare the results. It also stayed the order of the Madras High Court. A bench comprising Justices P C Pant and Deepak Gupta said the declaration of results as well as the subsequent counselling and admission will be subject to the decision of the Supreme Court. The Board informed the court that it would declare the results in two weeks.

Display of images of OMRs and responses to the questions

The images of OMR Answer Sheets and Responses to the questions marked by the candidates who had appeared in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG), 2017 will be displayed for challenges by the candidates, only for two days instead of three days as mentioned in Information Bulletin. Display of OMR Sheets and Responses of the Questions: June 13 (Tuesday) to June 14 (Wednesday till 05.00 p.m.)

Display of answer keys

The Answer keys of NEET-UG 2017 will also be displayed for challenges by the candidates only for two days instead of three days as mentioned in Information Bulletin. Display of Answer Keys: June 15 (Thursday) to June 16 (Friday till 05.00 p.m.)

NEET Results 2017: How to challenge the keys

The candidates can check the scanned Images of their OMR Sheet and Answer Keys by logging into their account using their user ID (Registration No.) and Password on NEET website.

The candidates will need to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per response/per question challenged as explained in the Information Bulletin - 2017 available on NEET website. Only online challenges within the stipulated period and with applicable fee will be considered. A refund would be given to the candidate if his or her challenge is accepted by the CBSE.

OneIndia News