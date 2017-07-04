NEET 2017: Notice to TN on seat quota formula

The Supreme Court today issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government on a plea challenging a notification detailing the seat quota formula for medical admissions in the state post NEET 2017.

The order of the Tamil Nadu government which had granted just 15 per cent reservation for CBSE students in the state in UG medical examinations was challenged.

Earlier the SC had rejected a plea seeking exemption from NEET for this year too for TN medical colleges. Following this the TN government sought for the postponement of a meeting at the MHA which was scheduled for 4 pm today. The meeting was being held to seek the consent of the President for the TN NEET exemption bills.

OneIndia News