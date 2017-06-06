NEET 2017: More petitions, question paper leak, anxiety builds as re-test looms large

Permit us to join the case

Students who had appeared for the NEET 2017 in English medium filed an application to join as respondents, which was allowed by the court. They contended that any decision to cancel the test will have an adverse effect on them and hence they should also be heard by the court.

Those who took the examination in Gujarati sought a direction from the High Court to scrap the test that was held on May 7. They wanted the test to be held afresh with the same set of questions for both Gujarati and English languages.