NEET 2017: More petitions, question paper leak, anxiety builds as re-test looms large

The NEET 2017 examination is shrouded in controversy with a plethora of petitions filed in various High Courts in the country. As a result of this, the answer keys and OMR sheets have not been released as yet. The anxiety quotient is extremely high among the students as news of the exam being cancelled is circulating.
Don't cancel exams
On Monday the Gujarat High Court permitted a group of students who appeared for the NEET 2017 in English medium to join as respondents. A petition seeking to hold afresh the entrance test with a uniform set of set of questions for Gujarati and English medium students is being heard by the court.
Justice S G Shah will hear the matter today after the CBSE which conducted the test sought time to file its reply.
Permit us to join the case
Students who had appeared for the NEET 2017 in English medium filed an application to join as respondents, which was allowed by the court. They contended that any decision to cancel the test will have an adverse effect on them and hence they should also be heard by the court.
Those who took the examination in Gujarati sought a direction from the High Court to scrap the test that was held on May 7. They wanted the test to be held afresh with the same set of questions for both Gujarati and English languages.
Have similar parametres
They said that questions asked to candidates who opted for Gujarati as their medium were different and harder compared to the one in English. The students said it would be only fair if the same set of questions in all languages are given. They also said that this ought to be done because the CBSE has a common merit list for all candidates irrespective of the language they took the test in. The NEET is a test for admission to medical and dental colleges, and this year, the CBSE held the test in 10 languages.
OMR and answer keys not released
Due to all these issues, the result has been delayed. The answer keys and the OMR sheets which should have been out by May 30 are not available as yet. Officials say that certain issues need to be sorted out, following which there would be a clear picture. Students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website and check if the answer key notification of NEET UG 2017 exam is released.
Delay in admission procedure
Due to all these issues, there is every chance that the admission procedure too would be delayed. The Madurai bench of Madras High Court recently granted an interim stay on the release of NEET 2017 Results which has further caused confusion.
The Gujarat High Court has also issued the notice to CBSE, MCI over discrepancy in regional papers. Many students feel that the process must be fair. They feel that a re-exam must be conducted with the same set of questions for all languages.
Question paper leaked
To add to the confusion were reports of the question paper being leaked in Bihar.
The Bihar police have arrested the owner of a coaching centre who is believed to be the mastermind who tried to leak the question paper. This has led to anxiety among students. If it is ascertained that the paper has indeed been leaked, then there could be a re-test. If there is no re-examination, then undeserving candidates will get admission in medical colleges. The CBSE is yet to take a decision in this regard.
The board would however wait for the probe details before taking a final call.
OneIndia News