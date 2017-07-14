NEET 2017: Madras HC quashes govt order reserving 85 per cent MBBS seats

The Madras High Court on Friday quashed the Tamil Nadu government's order reserving seats in admissions for medical course. The state had passed a government order in June reserving 85 per cent seats for state board students in medical courses.

The counselling for allotment of medical seats to students will begin in Tamil Nadu on July 17 and the court's order comes at a crucial time. The order had reserved 85 percent of MBBS/BDS seats for state board students while limiting the percentage of seats for CBSE and other board students to 15.

"If the state is not allowed to exempt itself from NEET and admit students based on class 12 marks, the state will adopt the policy whereby it will reserve seats for students from its board. We will surrender 15 percent for all-India quota and the rest 85 percent seats will be reserved for state board students," Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar had said in the state assembly ahead of the government passing the order.

The legality of Tamil Nadu government's order was challenged in the High Court by a batch of students belonging to the CBSE stream. The government had held that 4.4 lakh students from State board who were forced to take NEET exam that had questions from CBSE syllabus were at a disadvantage as compared to 4,220 CBSE students. The Tamil Nadu government said that it would challenge the order of the Madras High Court.

OneIndia News