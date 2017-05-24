NEET 2017: Madras HC orders interim stay on announcement of results

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High court has ordered a stay on the announcement of NEET 2017 results. In an interim order, the court has asked CBSE not to declare results of NEET 2017 until final orders are passed on a petition filed challenging NEET. An interim stay till June 7 has been ordered.

Last week the court had sought the stand of Union health secretary, among others, on a plea for cancellation of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. Justice N Seshasayee of the Madurai bench of the court sought their replies to the issues raised by the petitioners for cancellation of the test conducted on May 7, 2017.

In a petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court, it was contended that NEET was not conducted in an uniform manner across the country. Petitioners argued that different sets of question papers had been used in different places in the country, despite students being assured that uniform syllabus would be considered.

Petitioners had highlighted that in Tamil Nadu, different sets of questions were given for students who opted for English and Tamil respectively. The petition also claimed that the Tamil question paper was easier and alleged that 'scaling of intelligence and aptitude would differ'. Petitioners demanded that NEET 2017 be cancelled and fresh examination with uniform question papers be conducted.

OneIndia News