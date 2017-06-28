NEET 2017: List of Medical, Dental college in Tamil Nadu under all India quota

The NEET 2017 results were declared on June 23. Other than AIIMS and JIPMER, all other institutes consider NEET score for admission. All India Quota Seats and State Quota Seats fall under NEET.

15% of total medical and dental seats across the country fall under All India Quota seats. The registration for the All India Counselling will begin from July 3. Here are a list of options for students wishing to study in colleges in Tamil Nadu. There are 23 medical and 2 dental colleges that take part in the All India Counselling.

Medical colleges in Tamil Nadu under All India counselling:

Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu

Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

Nyakumari Govt. D. Coll., Asaripallam

Govt. Vellore Medical College, Vellore

Theni Govt. Medical College, Theni

Govt. Dharamapuri D Coll, Dharmapuri

Gvmc, Villupuram

Gtmc, Thiruvarur

Govt. Sivgangai M. C., Sivagangai

Govt. Medical College, Tirunelveli

Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam M.C., Salem

K.A.P. Viswanatham G.M.C., Tiruchirapalli

Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi

Thiruvannamalai MC, Thiruvannamalai

Madras Medical College, Chennai

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur

ESI-PGIMSR, Chennai

Government Medical College, Omandurar

Govt. Medical College ESI and Hospital, Coimbatore

Rajah Mhiah Medical College, Annamalai University

Dental Colleges in Tamil Nadu:

Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai

Tamilnadu Government Dental College & Hospital, Chennai

