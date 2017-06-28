NEET 2017: List of Medical, Dental college in Tamil Nadu under all India quota

The NEET 2017 results were declared on June 23. Other than AIIMS and JIPMER, all other institutes consider NEET score for admission. All India Quota Seats and State Quota Seats fall under NEET.
15% of total medical and dental seats across the country fall under All India Quota seats. The registration for the All India Counselling will begin from July 3. Here are a list of options for students wishing to study in colleges in Tamil Nadu. There are 23 medical and 2 dental colleges that take part in the All India Counselling.
Medical colleges in Tamil Nadu under All India counselling:
- Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu
- Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
- Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
- Nyakumari Govt. D. Coll., Asaripallam
- Govt. Vellore Medical College, Vellore
- Theni Govt. Medical College, Theni
- Govt. Dharamapuri D Coll, Dharmapuri
- Gvmc, Villupuram
- Gtmc, Thiruvarur
- Govt. Sivgangai M. C., Sivagangai
- Govt. Medical College, Tirunelveli
- Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam M.C., Salem
- K.A.P. Viswanatham G.M.C., Tiruchirapalli
- Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi
- Thiruvannamalai MC, Thiruvannamalai
- Madras Medical College, Chennai
- Madurai Medical College, Madurai
- Stanley Medical College, Chennai
- Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur
- ESI-PGIMSR, Chennai
- Government Medical College, Omandurar
- Govt. Medical College ESI and Hospital, Coimbatore
- Rajah Mhiah Medical College, Annamalai University
Dental Colleges in Tamil Nadu:
- Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai
- Tamilnadu Government Dental College & Hospital, Chennai
