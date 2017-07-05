NEET 2017: KNRUHS Telangana rank list released, details here

Based on NEET 2017 the KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, Telangana has released the Telangana rank list for the counselling for the admission to the medical and dental colleges in the state.

The list which has been released by KNRUHS include the roll numbers, names, NEET ranks of candidates appeared from the state of Telangana. Lakkimsetti Arnav Thrinath from OBC category topped the Telanagana NEET list who has secured 12 all India rank with 685 total marks.

The final merit list for the admission will be displayed only after submission of on-line application after notification by KNR University of Health Scienes and verification of original certificates of qualified candidates, said the notification from KNRUHS.

To check list of candidates appeared from the state of Telangana as per marks secured in NEET-UG 2017, the students may access the official website of KNR University.

OneIndia News