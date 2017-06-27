NEET 2017: Karnataka CET topper aims to become nuerologist

Karnataka girl Rakshitha Ramesh, who secured 41 rank in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), aspires to become a nuerologist.

Besides securing a position in top 500 in NEET, she has secured first in Karnataka CET 2017. The three candidates who have bagged NEET ranks within 500 are Sankeerth Sadananda of Delhi Public School Bangalore South (NEET rank 4 and second place in CET in B.Sc. Agriculture); Rakshita Ramesh of Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College (NEET rank 41, and topper in CET in ISMH and B.Sc. Agriculture, and second place in B.Sc. Veterinary Science) and Mohith S of Narayana PU College (NEET rank 271 and fifth rank in CET in B.Sc. Veterinary Science).

Rakshitha used to travel 16 km everyday from her home to College which was located in Vishweshwarapuram where she studied from 7:30 am to 4pm. According to Rakshitha, cracking NEET was her main focus. Keeping her concepts clear, Rakshitha used to watch TV only when she is having dinner and only on Sundays, she would allow herself a longer break. She also helps her younger brother, who studied in Class 10, with his schoolwork before she began her own. Her father works as a software engineer while her mother is a home maker.

Rakshita aspires to pursue MBBS at a medical college in Bengaluru, aiming for neurology. When asked as to why she wants to pursue medicine, Rakshitha said that India lacks good doctors and moreover everything is getting too commercial. And she wants to be a doctor who serves those in need. Her interest in nuerology was sparkled when her grandmother suffered a stroke and passed away.

Rakshitha also believes that social media is a waste of time had to use Whatsapp only when teachers would send pictures from the biology labs.

OneIndia News