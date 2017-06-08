NEET 2017: Huge relief as SC extends medical admission date to June 12

Medical examinations under NEET 2017 have been extended. The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for admissions to medical courses at Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University and to government colleges till June 12.

The verdict has brought about some good news for students in the midst of all the controversy surrounding NEET. There is considerable respite for students who wish to seek admissions at medical institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) .

A Division Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta gave the ruling on a plea filed by Ashish Rajan. It was contended by the Additional Solicitor General that the admission process was over and there was no need to stay the verdict of the High Court. The court however took into account the petitioner's contention and said that in peculiar circumstances the time frame can be extended. The court extended the time frame to June 12.

The High Court on May 29 had passed order allowing to fill up the 50 per cent institutional quota seats in PG medical courses in these two central universities and other government-run universities for students from any medical college based on their ranking in NEET.

The order came on the plea of BHU and AMU contending that the high court verdict was violative of earlier apex court judgement and Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations which allow institutes to take admissions on 50 per cent seats from their own institution.

Both these central universities had got the support from the MCI, which had argued that the high court has erred in interpreting the laid down regulations. Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for BHU, had sought immediate stay of the high court's order saying the "entire apple cart" cannot be reversed.

