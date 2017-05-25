NEET 2017: Hold exams for MBBS seats afresh says plea in Guj HC

The Gujarat High Court was petitioned seeking direction to hold the NEET 2017 for MBBS seats afresh. The parents numbering 45 said in the petition that the question paper in Gujarati was tougher compared to the one in English.

The parents of the students who had taken the CBSE-conducted test in Gujarati language filed the petition in the court contending that the question paper in Gujarat was more difficult than those in English.

The court accepted the request by the parents to hear the case on an urgent basis and posted the matter for May 26.

The parents said by providing question papers of different difficulty levels for a common merit list was the breach of students' right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

"Hence, the NEET exam conducted on May 7 should be annulled so that a fresh examination is held with same set of questions given to examinees of both medium," the parents said in their petition.

The petitioners said the candidates appearing from Gujarati medium were given a totally different set of questions which were tough, and hence these candidates are not likely to score high marks. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) prepares a common merit list for them, the parents also said.

The petition also contended that since the CBSE will prepare a common merit list based on marks scored by candidates irrespective of which language they took the test, candidates from Gujarati medium will lag behind due to difference in difficulty level of different question sets.

