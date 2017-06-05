NEET 2017: HC rejects plea minimum age condition

A petition challenging the minimum age criteria to participate in NEET has been rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. According to the criteria, the candidate must have completed age of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before December 31. 2017.

Kuldeep Malik in his plea said that the age criteria could not be applied since the there is nothing prescribed in the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Justice Ramesh Kumar Jain who rejected the plea termed the contentions raised by the petitioner as fallacious.

The court said that Regulation 4(1) of the Regulations specifically provided that a candidate, who wanted to seek admission in the MBBS course, should be 17 years of age on the entry date of admission. The court drew attention to earlier orders which said that the Regulations under 4 (1) of the Regulations had been tested where it was held that the minimum age of a candidate at the time of passing the qualifying exam, specified by the MCI is not arbitrary.

OneIndia News