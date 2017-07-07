NEET 2017:Gujarat merit list released, check here

Those who cracked NEET 2017 can now view the merit list which was released by the Admission Committee for Professional Medical Educational Courses (ACPMEC). The list is available on the official website.

The qualified students can now take admission in medical, dental, ayurvedic and homeopathy courses in the Gujarat's medical colleges on the basis of their NEET score.

The list consists of the NEET roll number, category, percentile rank, NEET score and all-India rank of the students.

The merit list can be found at medadmgujarat.org. The officials have announced that as many as 60,425 students from Gujarat appeared for NEET 2017 held on May 7. Of them, about 22,970 students have qualified for admissions in undergraduate medical, dental, ayurveda, homeopathy courses. In Gujarat, there are 3,630 medical colleges seats and over 6,000 seats in medical allied seats.

OneIndia News