NEET 2017: Full list of Karnataka medical, dental colleges under all India quota counselling

The NEET 2017 results were declared on June 23. The Medical Counselling Committee or MCC will commence the registration process for NEET All India Quota seats counselling from July 3 onwards.
In the All India Quota Counselling, 18 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges from Karnataka will take part. A student's All India Rank and preference will be considered while allotting them seats.
List of MBBS colleges participating in the counselling conducted by MCC:
- Bangalore D. College,Bangalore
- Vijaynagar Institute Of Medical. Sc,Bellary
- Karnataka Inst. Of Medical Sc.,Hubli
- Mandya Inst. Of Medical Sci., Mandya
- Raichur Inst. Of Medical Sci., Raichur
- Shimoga Inst. Of Medical Sci., Shimoga
- Bidar Instite Of Medical Sci., Bidar
- Esi-MC&PGIMS&R, Banglore
- Esic MC, Gulbarga, Rnata
- Mysore Medical& Research Inst. Myse
- Hassan Inst. Medical Sciences, Hassan
- Belgaum Inst. Of Medical Sci., Belgaum
- Gulbarga Instite Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
- Koppal Instite Of Medical Sciences
- Gadag Instite Of Medical Sciences
- C. Institute Of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar
- Karwar Institute Of Medical Sciences, Karwar
- Kodagu Institute Of Medical Sciences, Kodagu
Dental Colleges in Karnataka under All India Quota Counselling 2017:
- Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bellary
- Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bangalore
OneIndia News