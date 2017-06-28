NEET 2017: Full list of Karnataka medical, dental colleges under all India quota counselling

The NEET 2017 results were declared on June 23. The Medical Counselling Committee or MCC will commence the registration process for NEET All India Quota seats counselling from July 3 onwards.

In the All India Quota Counselling, 18 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges from Karnataka will take part. A student's All India Rank and preference will be considered while allotting them seats.

List of MBBS colleges participating in the counselling conducted by MCC:

Bangalore D. College,Bangalore

Vijaynagar Institute Of Medical. Sc,Bellary

Karnataka Inst. Of Medical Sc.,Hubli

Mandya Inst. Of Medical Sci., Mandya

Raichur Inst. Of Medical Sci., Raichur

Shimoga Inst. Of Medical Sci., Shimoga

Bidar Instite Of Medical Sci., Bidar

Esi-MC&PGIMS&R, Banglore

Esic MC, Gulbarga, Rnata

Mysore Medical& Research Inst. Myse

Hassan Inst. Medical Sciences, Hassan

Belgaum Inst. Of Medical Sci., Belgaum

Gulbarga Instite Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga

Koppal Instite Of Medical Sciences

Gadag Instite Of Medical Sciences

C. Institute Of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar

Karwar Institute Of Medical Sciences, Karwar

Kodagu Institute Of Medical Sciences, Kodagu

Dental Colleges in Karnataka under All India Quota Counselling 2017:

Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bellary

Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bangalore

