The NEET 2017 results were declared on June 23. The Medical Counselling Committee or MCC will commence the registration process for NEET All India Quota seats counselling from July 3 onwards.

NEET 2017: Full list of Karnataka medical, dental colleges under all India quota counselling

In the All India Quota Counselling, 18 medical colleges and 2 dental colleges from Karnataka will take part. A student's All India Rank and preference will be considered while allotting them seats.

List of MBBS colleges participating in the counselling conducted by MCC:

  • Bangalore D. College,Bangalore
  • Vijaynagar Institute Of Medical. Sc,Bellary
  • Karnataka Inst. Of Medical Sc.,Hubli
  • Mandya Inst. Of Medical Sci., Mandya
  • Raichur Inst. Of Medical Sci., Raichur
  • Shimoga Inst. Of Medical Sci., Shimoga
  • Bidar Instite Of Medical Sci., Bidar
  • Esi-MC&PGIMS&R, Banglore
  • Esic MC, Gulbarga, Rnata
  • Mysore Medical& Research Inst. Myse
  • Hassan Inst. Medical Sciences, Hassan
  • Belgaum Inst. Of Medical Sci., Belgaum
  • Gulbarga Instite Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
  • Koppal Instite Of Medical Sciences
  • Gadag Instite Of Medical Sciences
  • C. Institute Of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar
  • Karwar Institute Of Medical Sciences, Karwar
  • Kodagu Institute Of Medical Sciences, Kodagu

Dental Colleges in Karnataka under All India Quota Counselling 2017:

  • Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bellary
  • Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bangalore

