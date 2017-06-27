NEET 2017 counselling schedule released: Find important dates here

The NEET 2017 counselling schedule has been released. Counselling for the All India quota seats have been released and the same would begin from July 3 onwards.

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), constituted by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the all India counseling schedule on its official website. The counselling for NEET UG 2017 will commence on July 3. Details of the same are also available on the official website mcc.nic.in.

Those who qualify in the entrance test can apply for 65,170 seats of MBBS in 470 medical colleges and nearly 25,730 BDS seats in 308 Dental colleges across the country.

NEET 2017 counselling schedule:

For the registration, choice filling (From 5th) and indicative seat, the counselling will commence from July 3 to July 11, 2017.

The registration will be open from 5 PM to July 11, 2017.

The counselling will be done for 9 days. The choice filling and locking will be done from July 12, 2017 upto 5 pm of July 12, 2017.

The process of seat allotment Round I will be done from July 13 to July 14.

Round I, the results will be published on July 15, 2017.

For reporting at the alloted medical/Dental college against 1st round will be from July 16 to July 22, 2017 upto 5 pm of July 22, 2017.

Commencement of MBBS/BDS first year session - from August 4, 2017.

