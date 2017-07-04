NEET 2017 counselling: Results to release on July 15, here are the dates

Post the declaration of the NEET 2017 results, the medical online counselling registration began on July 3. The government has constituted a Medical Counselling Committee in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of India.

The counselling process will end on August 16. The MBBS and BDS courses will begin their academic term from August 4. The counselling will be held online at 15 per cent of the general category seats. In the first round of seat allotment, a candidate has to report to the allotted institute.

The registration, choice filling and indicative seat began on July 3 and will continue till July 11 (until 5 pm). States will conduct separate two-round counselling for admission to state quota seats in government and private colleges.

The candidate can fill their choice and lock it by July 12 (until 5 pm). The seat allotment will be done on July 13 and 14 and the results will be out on July 15. Reporting at the allotted medical or dental college will start from July 16 to July 22 (until 5 pm).

In the round two, the medical aspirants will be given time from August 1 till August 4 (5 pm) to exercise their choices, locking and new registration. The seat will be alloted from August 5 to August 7 and the result will be out on August 8. The candidate has to reach the allotted medical or dental college from August 9 to August 16 with all relevant documents.

On August 15 the transfer of vacant seats to state quota will take place. This will take place after 5 pm. A total of 6,11,539 candidates have qualified of which 2,66,221 are male and 3,45,313 are female candidates in NEET 2017.

OneIndia News