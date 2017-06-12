NEET 2017: CBSE to declare results in 2 weeks

The CBSE says that it would release the NEET 2017 results in two weeks from now. The CBSE made the submission before the Supreme Court which today allowed the board to declare the results.

Going by the submission, it is clear that the NEET 2017 results would be declared on or before June 26. The CBSE said that it needed some time to prepare following which the results would be declared in two weeks time.

Earlier the Supreme Court has allowed the CBSE to declare the NEET 2017 results. The petition filed by the CBSE was allowed by the Supreme Court. As a result of this order, CBSE can declare the results for the MBBS and BDS courses.

The date of the declaration will be however be fixed by the CBSE. The Supreme Court also directed all High Courts not to entertain petitions on NEET 2017. With the SC order the stay on the declaration of results by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has also been lifted. The petition before the Gujarat High Court too will not be heard as a result of the SC verdict. Both the cases on before the two High Courts have also been stayed by the SC.

The CBSE had made a mention before the SC to hear the matter on an urgent basis. It had said that the fate of lakhs of students depended on the results. There has already been a considerable delay in the declaration of the results owing to the petitions pending before the Madras and Gujarat High Courts.

SC order in a nut-shell

SC allows CBSE to declare NEET 2017 results

No high courts in country can entertain NEET 2017 matter

Stay on declaration of results by Madras High Court vacated

Matter before Gujarat High Court stayed

CBSE can fix date to declare results

No re-examinations

