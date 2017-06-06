NEET 2017: Always stood against it says TN govt

The CBSE has said that it set up two question papers across the country for the NEET-2017 exams. Further it has also said that question papers in 8 vernacular languages had been set up for the entrance exam. The submission was made before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which had stayed the announcement of the results.

The Tamil Nadu government on the other told the court that it always stood against NEET.

The directed the CBSE not to declare the results of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS and BDS courses till June 7. The CBSE sought to vacate the stay and allow them to announce the results.

The CBSE further submitted that the question papers were set differently to prevent it from leaking.

The HC was moved challenging the conduct of NEET exam on May 7. The court had restrained the CBSE from announcing the results till final orders were passed on the petition challenging the entrance examination.

Justice N Seshasayee had last week sought the replies of the CBSE and the Union health secretary on the petition alleging that the test was not conducted in a uniform manner across the country. Different sets of question papers in English and Tamil were used for the examination and the degree of difficulty in both varied, putting many candidates at a disadvantage, the petitioner alleged.

