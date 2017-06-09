NEET 2017: CBSE moves SC, wants results to be declared immediately

The CBSE has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order to declare the NEET 2017 results. The CBSE has the SC to allow it to declare the results. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Monday.

The CBSE sought urgent lifting of the stay of the order passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which had stayed the declaration of the results. The CBSE made an urgent mention before the SC to lift the stay on the declaration of the results. The SC said that it would hear the matter on Monday.

This year onwards, the CBSE had conducted NEET in English, Hindi and other local languages based on an SC directive. Nine lakh students had taken the NEET exams in English while 1.5 lakh took the same in Hindi and other languages. The question papers for English and Hindi were the same, but in other languages it was different. The CBSE said that it had different question papers to prevent possible leakage of the paper resulting in cancellation of the entire NEET.

OneIndia News