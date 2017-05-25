NEET 2017: CBSE looks into issue of tougher Bengali paper

In the wake of students protesting about the NEET 2017 Bengali paper being tougher than the one in English, the CBSE has said that it would look into the matter. The medical entrance exam was conducted in ten languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada and Odiya. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS courses at various medical colleges across the country.

Complaints are rising about the differences in the level of difficulty in Bengali and English medium papers of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. Education and Literacy Secretary Anil Swarup said that the CBSE is examining it. But let me say it is the state's domain and I will not comment he also said.

The state government had earlier said that it would write to the Board protesting against the "tough" questions in Bengali during NEET 2017 which was conducted on May 7.

Aspirants alleged that the vernacular question paper was more difficult than the questions framed for the English version. A few candidates who had appeared for NEET 2017 claimed that the first five questions had translation errors and there was no uniformity in the process.

OneIndia News