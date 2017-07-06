The NEET 2017, AP MBBS BDS Admissions 2017 notification has been released. Following the declaration of the NEET 2017 results, the notification for inviting applications for Admission into MBBS/BDS Courses 2017-18 available under Dr. NTR UHS, Vijayawada and also for MBBS course in SVIMS, Tirupati has been released on the official website of NTR UHS.

It has also been notified by NTR UHS that the detailed admission notification for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh will be released today. The list of candidates who qualified NEET from Andhra Pradesh can be found at the Vijayawada based university's official website.

The detailed Notification regarding cutoff scores, eligibility, other instructions and procedure for filling Online application and Prospectus will be available in the University website: medadm.apsche.ac.in and ntruhs.ap.nic.in from 11.00 AM on July 5 to July 12 upto 05.00 P.M.

On the basis of NEET 2017 Scores only candidates will get AP MBBS BDS Admissions 2017. Candidates must make a note that Andhra Pradesh does not participate in 15% central pool of all India seats. The 15% all India Quota seats are not reserved in Government Medical and Dental Colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Thus, admissions to 100% MBBS and BDS seats in Government Medical with Private and deemed universities will be done by JNTU, Kakinada.

Soon after the declaration of AP NEET Rank List, Andhra Pradesh has scheduled to complete the Online Application Process. Candidates can start filling the applications for admissions only after checking the AP MBBS 2017 Eligibility. The MBBS/BDS admissions process starts on July 5th and ends on July 12th. The procedure to fill the applications at ntruhs.ap.nic.in will make available at the end.

How to fill NEET 2017 AP MBBS BDS Admissions 2017 online application:

Log on to the official website at ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Click on Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences Registration Process

You will get new Registration ID and Password for your Mobile or E-mail

Use your credentials to login

Fill all the necessary details in the Form

Upload necessary Documents and Marks list along with NEET 2017 Score, ranks

Submit the Application Form and Download

Take a print out of further reference

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Registration: 05.07.2017 (11:00 PM)

Last date for Registration: 12.07.2017 (05:00 PM)

OneIndia News