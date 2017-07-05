NEET 2017: AP MBBS, BDS admission notification to be out today

Following the declaration of the NEET 2017 results, the notification for inviting applications for Admission into MBBS/BDS Courses 2017-18 available under Dr. NTR UHS, Vijayawada and also for MBBS course in SVIMS, Tirupati has been released on the official website of NTR UHS.

It has also been notified by NTR UHS that the detailed admission notification for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh will be released today. The list of candidates who qualified NEET from Andhra Pradesh can be found at the Vijayawada based university's official website.

The detailed Notification regarding cutoff scores, eligibility, other instructions and procedure for filling Online application and Prospectus will be available in the University website: medadm.apsche.ac.in and ntruhs.ap.nic.in from 11.00 AM on July 5 to July 12 upto 05.00 P.M.

OneIndia News