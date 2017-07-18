NEET 2017 AIQ counselling results declared, how to check

The result for First Round All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling for NEET 2017 has been announced. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

Medical colleges in a particular state have 85% seats for the native students and 15% (All India Quote) seats for the students from other state.

This year 6, 11,539 (2, 66,221 males and 3, 45,313 females) candidates became eligible for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

How to check NEET 2017 AIQ counselling results:

Go to mcc.nic.in

Click on 'UG Medical Counselling'

Click on 'All India Quota Counselling'

Click on the Round I Result link.

Enter your roll number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News