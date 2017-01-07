Need to transform the lives of the poor: RS Prasad

New Delhi, Jan 07: IT and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that Prime Minister observed clearly stated in the BJP National executive meet that transparency in political funding is what BJP firmly supports.

Addressing the press conference, Ravi Shankar said that some people worry about lifestyle but our priority is to make quality of life better for the poor and underprivileged.

Poor and poverty are not mere vote banks for the BJP, says Ravi Shankar Prasad quoting PM Modi. Ravi Shankar also said that in the National Executive meet Modi mentioned about 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', 'Swachh Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today addressed party workers today at the meeting, which is being attended by former BJP presidents, party Chief Ministers and around 350 party members.

The main focus of the two-day National Executive meet, kicked off on Friday in the national capital, is poll strategy in assembly elections in five states, especially UP. The next BJP National Executive meeting scheduled to take place on April 15th and 16th.

OneIndia News