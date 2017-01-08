Need a parking policy for Delhi soon: Lt Gov

New Delhi, Jan 8 Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday stressed the need to formulate a parking policy for the city at the earliest, a statement said.

"The Parking Policy must be formulated at the earliest with active participation of all stake-holders like the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Transport Department, Public Works Department and Delhi Police," he said at a meeting with officers of various departments at South MCD office after visiting various areas in Saket in south Delhi to conduct a reality check of cleanliness, according to a statement from his office.

Baijal also directed officials to ensure removal of solid waste from pavements and public spaces and ensure its proper disposal. "The concerned agencies will ensure complete removal of solid waste from public spaces before releasing payment to the contractors of civil works. This should be a built in condition of the contracts," he said, adding that in case, the contractors do not remove it, it would be done at their risk and cost.

He also ordered PWD to beautify open spaces under the flyovers and directed concerned officials to "free up" parks from garbage and parked vehicles to provide proper public spaces to children in the city.Baijal was accompanied by SDMC Commissioner Puneet Goyal, DDA Vice Chairman Uday Pratap Singh and Special Commissioner of Police p. Kamaraj, among others.

