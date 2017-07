New Delhi, Jul 12: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay on Wednesday said it is reviewing the requirement of infants to give their biometric imprints for the issuance of passports.

"As instructed by the external affairs minister, this is under review," ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. He was responding to a query regarding the requirement for infants to give biometric imprints for the issuance of passports.

PTI