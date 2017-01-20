NE has potential to push Indian medical systems: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 20: Development of North Eastern Region Minister (DoNER) Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India has evolved from an era of communicable diseases into an era of non-communicable diseases.

The DoNER Minister also said Indian medicinal system should be emphasised more for medicinal purposes.

Emphasising on the importance of Indian medicinal system Ayurveda, Singh said the northeastern region has huge potential for the organic products which have huge health benefits.

"The northeast region has huge potential for the organic products which have huge health benefits. This unexplored potential needs to be explored," said Singh.

He was speaking at the inauguration of two-day International Symposium on Medicinal and Aromatic plants of India.

Stating that India is the fountain-head and original birth-place of all the aromatic and medicinal plants, Jitendra Singh said he regretted that in the last few decades, most of the research on the Indian medicinal plants was conducted in other countries and not in India.

Singh on the occasion also called for change of mindset so that those who choose to become practitioners of Indian medicine should do so by aptitude and interest.

He also said that government is giving priority to tap this potential of the northeast as well as placing high priority on the people's health.

"This will be helpful in tapping the natural organic resources for the health benefit of the citizens," he said.

