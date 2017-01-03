NCW summons politicos over 'insensitive' remark

The national commission for women on Tuesday summoned the Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar as well as Samajwadi party MLA Abu Asim Azmi for their remarks on the Bengaluru New Year's night chaos. Reacting to questions of women safety, both politicians had spoken of 'western ways' of youngsters being the cause of molestation of women on M G Road and Brigade road of Bengaluru.

When asked for his reaction on the safety of citizens during revelry, Karnataka Home Minister claimed that such incidents was commonplace during celebrations of New Year and Christmas and that western influence was the cause. Abu Azmi, an SP MLA, went one step ahead and blamed 'short dresses of women' for incidents of mass molestation alleged during the celebrations. "It was bound to happen. Women deem nudity fashion. They were wearing short dresses. Women must step out with family," he told a television channel.

Taking cognisance of their statements and deeming it 'insensitive', the NCW has summoned both politicians. "A few politicians cutting across party lines have made disgusting statements. If men of their stature speak such things, where is the nation heading to?" asked NCW chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam.

OneIndia News