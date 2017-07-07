NCP accuses Centre of using CBI to harass opposition

Katihar (Bihar), Jul 7: NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar on Friday flayed the BJP-led government at the Centre over raids against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family and accused Centre of selectively using CBI to harass the opposition.

The CBI raids on Lalu Prasad and his family's premises followed by FIR against Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, former chief minister Rabri Devi and others will have no adverse impact on continuation of the Grand Alliance government, which, he claimed, will complete its term.

"It is a well thought out strategy to harass the opposition by using CBI and other central agencies to frame its leaders in false cases," he told reporters here.

Anwar, who is a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Katihar, said that if it was not so then why are ruling coalition leaders facing similar charges not being investigated.

"But the NDA government is selectively targeting the opposition and trying to keep its leaders on tight leash to ensure that its failures on the governance front are not exposed by them," he said.

On NCP's stand on presidential elections, he said the party will back the opposition nominee Meira Kumar.

On JD(U) backing the NDA's nominee Ram Nath Kovind, Anwar said that every political party was "well within their right" to take independent decision but urged its national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to review his stand in the spirit of the opposition unity.

PTI