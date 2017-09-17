NCERT updates school textbooks, include demonetisation, GST in syllabus

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an organisation that assists and advises the government on school education, has started an internal review of the contents of its textbooks as per the instruction given by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Come April, the NCERT will update all 182 of its textbooks. The new textbook will incorporate the developments in the past 10 years- such as the goods and services tax (GST) and demonetisation.

The NCERT officials said that the review of all textbooks taught from Class I to XII was meant to apprise school children of recent developments.

The NCERT books currently quotes data from as long back as 1994 and the book has been in print for 10 years without changes.

As reported by HT, changes in textbooks have been a controversial issue. Several BJP-ruled states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Maharashtra, tweaked schoolbooks in a way that triggered opposition allegations that these governments were trying to saffronise education.

OneIndia News