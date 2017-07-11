NCERT CEE 2017 result shortly, how to check

The NCERT CEE 2017 result is likely to be declared today. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website. Candidates need to keep in mind that the selection process considers 60% marks from the entrance exam and 40% from aggregate scores for graduates.

Candidates who will be selected will be called for counselling which will take place at respective Regional Institute of Education (RIEs) along with the admission process. The results once announced will be available at cee.kar.nic.in.

How to check NCERT CEE 2017 result:

Log on to cee.kar.nic.in

Click on CEE 2017 result

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News