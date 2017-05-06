NC condemns anti-militancy operation in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 5: The opposition National Conference on Friday termed Thursday's massive anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir as 'the first clear indication of an unofficial military rule' being invoked in the valley, saying it is an alarming sign of the deteriorating situation in the state.

The door-to-door cordon and siege operation conducted across various villages in Shopian was the first clear indication of an unofficial military rule being invoked in the valley and the return of such operations after nearly 15 years was another low for the PDP-led government in the state, the party's state spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu said in Srinagar.

Mattu said the unprecedented siege by nearly 30,000 security forces, paramilitary and police personnel in about two dozen villages in Shopian district is an alarming sign of the gravity of the progressively deteriorating situation in the valley.

Such operations that were witnessed extensively during the early years of armed turmoil in the state, especially during the rule of (PDP founder) late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as the Union home minister, brings back grim memories of mass intimidation and persecution under the fig-leaf of anti- militancy measures, he said.

He condemned the extensive and unacceptable damage inflicted on hundreds of residential houses in Shopian and the blanket harassment of civilians.

PTI