NC chief Farooq Abdullah takes oath as LS member

New Delhi, July 17: National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Reports said that as soon as the lower house of Parliament met, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called Abdullah, who took oath in Kashmiri.

Later, he was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

Abdullah won the by-poll from the Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary constituency, defeating his Peoples Democratic Party rival Nazir Ahmed Khan by over 10,000 votes.

Abdullah had lost in 2014 to the then PDP candidate Tariq Karra, who is now with the Congress.

The Srinagar seat fell vacant after Karra resigned from the PDP.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)