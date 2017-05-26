Naxals torch railway engine in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Naxals torched a signal set and communication system and damaged engine of a goods train on Thursday night at Dumri Vihar railway station in Jharkhand's Bokaro, ANI reported.

Civil Police told a TV channel about the Maoist torched the property on late Thursday night at Dumri Bihar railway station. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. No casualties or injuries have been reported. The Maoists have put up a poster against Raghubar Das government for implementing Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy act in Jharkhand.

Superintendent of Police Ys. Ramesh termed Maoists attack an 'act of desperation'.

#Naxalis set ablazed Dumri-Vihar station of #Bokaro in Gomia PS. Machines destroyed, left posters

SP @YsRameships says it step of desperate pic.twitter.com/IhpXdGwzWK — Mithila Varnan (@mithila_varnan) May 26, 2017

On May 25, naxals triggered a blast in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh as the movement enters 50th anniversary. However, police arrested a naxal attempting to flee the spot after triggering 10 kg pressure cooker blast.

