Naxals sets bus on fire, opposes road construction in Chhatisgarh's Jharigaon

Jhorigaon, May 30: Opposing the construction of roads in Jhorigaon district, a group of Naxals on Monday night torched an empty private bus travelling from Chhattisgarh's Dhanora area to Orchha area which is four kilometres away from a police station.

According to reports, the Naxals burnt the bus after the passengers were forced to evacuate the bus on Monday night.

It is believed that a road construction is underway on a brisk pace under the security cover provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the district police. 45 kilometres of a total 66 kilometres have been completed so far, said reports.

The incident took place two days after a firing that took place between the police and Naxals after which seven militants were arrested after having agreed to several other arson related issues.

It is to recall that earlier in May, the Naxals had torched a tractor and other machines involved in a road construction in the district.

However, the police said that nearly 50 Maoists barged in the area and torched the vehicles at a construction site after threatening the contractors to stop the work.

OneIndia News