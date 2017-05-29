Naxalites warn Akshay Kumar against giving aid to jawans

We condemn the financial assistance given by Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal to the families of the CRPF personnel, a pamphlet by the naxalites at Chattisgarh read. The reaction comes in the wake of Kumar and Nehwal pledging Rs 9 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for the families of the martyred CRPF jawans.

The pamphlet read, "we condemn the financial assistance given to the families of CRPF jawans killed in PLGA attacks. We appeal to famous figures, film actors, sportspersons and celebrities to stand with the revolution and poor people. Stand against police atrocities and human rights violations."

In April the naxalites launched a horrific attack at Sukma in which 25 CRPF personnel were martyred.The naxalites had said in an audio message post the attack that they were not against the forces. Post the attack, the Union Government has put in place a tougher action plan to counter the menace.

