Naxalites undertake social-profiling of villagers, gain edge over CRPF

As the centre makes efforts to beat down the naxalites, the Maoists have already stepped up a drive in villages to mobilise villagers. The Intelligence Bureau has told the Union Home Ministry that there is already a major mobilisation drive to bring in the villagers into the fold of the naxalites.

These villagers are being handpicked so that they can be used either as informers or human shields the IB has also noted. The naxalites are conducting several exercises such as social profiling and class analysis, the IB report says.

Further the naxalites have also classified the villagers into three categories- core supporters, fence sitters and possibles. This social profiling has in fact help naxalites step up their operations and also mobilise villagers in their favour.

The report further states that the naxalites are in the process of building a wider network of villagers so that they can have better intelligence on the ground. Moreover during attacks, they can also mobilise larger number of villagers to use them as human shields.

In their fold are teachers, social activists, ground level workers and traders. These persons form part of the informer network. This intense network of informers has helped naxalites gain advantage over the security forces. This was one of the primary reasons why the naxalites were able to carry out a brutal attack at Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 25 CRPF jawans were martyred.

OneIndia News