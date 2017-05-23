Naxal battle will be fought on real-time information: Home Ministry

Stepping up the heat against the Maoists, security forces will now conduct anti-naxal operations based on real time information. The information will be provided in real-time by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) so that the "traps" planted by the extremists could be avoided.

Home Ministry officials say that the UAV receiver station called as joint command and control centre, based at Jagadalpur in Chhattisgarh has been upgraded and it is now capable of providing information on movement of Naxals to security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations. The analysis centre for the pictures taken by UAVs was first set up in Delhi and later in Raipur which delayed passing on information to the security forces.

Since the the UAV receiver station has been upgraded now, it can pass on the information about movement of Naxals on real-time to those engaged in anti-Naxal operations and avoid "traps" planted by the Maoists, officials also added.

The home ministry is also in the process of procuring advanced aerial surveillance equipment, including foliage penetration radar, to monitor the activities of Naxals.

Following a meeting held on May 8, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said trackers in weapons and biometrics in smart guns are some of the new technology that the security forces fighting the Naxals may adopt soon to check use of looted arms by the guerrillas. A tracker can locate a looted weapon wherever it is taken or used while biometrics can make a smart gun useless for anyone else except the authorised user.

This advanced technology would help security forces tackle the naxalite problem better. Naxalites tend to score due to better human intelligence. While security forces are working on bettering human intelligence, the use of technology would aide them further.

OneIndia News