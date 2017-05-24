Naxal arrested for blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Naxals triggered a blast in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday as the movement is on its 50th anniversary.

Police arrested a naxal attempting to flee the spot after triggering 10 kg pressure cooker blast. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to data provided by South Asia Terrorism Portal till May, 12, at least 51 civilians and 61 security force personnel and

66 Naxalites have been killed in the left wing extremism.

States Civilian SF Terrorists Total Andhra Pradesh 2 1 3 6 Bihar 5 0 5 10 Chhattisgarh 14 49 39 102 Jharkhand 17 2 15 34 Kerala 0 0 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 0 0 0 0 Maharashtra 4 1 0 6 Telangana 0 0 0 0 Odisha 9 8 3 20 TOTAL* 51 61 66 178

The Genesis:

The Naxal movement is on the 50th year which was started in 1967. The term 'Naxalites' comes from Naxalbari, a small village in West Bengal, where a section of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) led by Charu Majumdar, Kanu Sanyal, and Jangal Santhal initiated an uprising.

On 18 May 1967, the Siliguri Kishan Sabha, of which Jangal Santhal was the president, declared their support for the movement initiated by Kanu Sanyal, and their readiness to adopt armed struggle to redistribute land to the landless.

The following week, a farmer near Naxalbari village was attacked by the landlord's men over a land dispute. Later, a group of tribals led by Jangal Santhal ambushed police team came to arrest the peasant leaders, but eventually police inspector was killed. This event was a turning point in the history of the movement which encouraged many Santhal tribals and other poor people to join the movement and to start attacking local landlords.

