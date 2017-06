A Navy sailor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle on INS Rana in Naval dockyard Thursday early morning in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased identified, Vilas (21) from Madhya Pradesh was on sentry duty at the electrical wing of the ship. The matter came to notice afetr the sailors on the ship heard the gun shot. According to reports, Vilas was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Naval inquiry is underway.

OneIndia News