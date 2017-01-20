Navy to display scorpene submarine on R-Day tableau

New Delhi, Jan 20: Demonstrating its capabilities and operational readiness, the Indian Navy will this year display on its tableau at the Republic Day parade the Kolkata-class stealth guided missile destroyer INS Chennai as well as indigenously-made Scorpene submarines.

At a time when China's aggressive postures in the South China Sea, and the presence of its naval ships and submarines in the Indian Ocean have raised concerns, the Indian Navy's tableau represents its commitment towards guarding India's strategic and economic interests.

"The tableau is focused on showcasing the combat capability of Indian Navy and its combat readiness," Controller of Personnel Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar said. "The Indian Ocean Region is a fragile region, with nations in different stages of development. We aim to work with other nations in the region," he said.

The tableau has a model of INS Chennai, the third ship of the Kolkata-class stealth guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy, flanked on both sides by Kalvari-class Scorpene submarines -- Kalvari and Khanderi. All three have been made in India.

This year, the submarine arm of Indian Navy is also marking its golden jubilee, marking 50 years since Foxtrot-class submarine INS Kalvari was inducted. The first of the Scorpene submarines, a model of which is on display, has been named after this boat. In the front of the tableau will be lethal Marine Commandos proceeding for action.

"In keeping with Indian Navy's theme for the year 2017 -- 'Indian Navy - Professional Force - Anchoring Stability, Security and National Prosperity', the tableau would proudly illustrate the multi-dimensional Indian Navy -- the net maritime security provider in the Indian Ocean region," an official statement said. A model of P8-I long range maritime surveillance aircraft will also be on display.

The marching contingent of the Navy will be led by a woman officer -- Lt Cdr Aparna Nair -- as the contingent commander and Lt Mandar Kulkarni, Lt Tanu and Lt Vasu Yadav as platoon commanders. The Naval band will be led by Master Chief Petty Officer Ramesh Chand.

IANS