Navy commander faces stringent punishment for molesting a girl

A officer in the Navy is likely to be sacked after an inquiry found him guilty of molesting a child. The commander faces a general court martial. The same would be convened shortly.

The officer was accused of molesting the daughter of a colleague Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Tamil Nadu's Wellington. The child is alleged to have reported the officer's behaviour to her parents after a party. The Navy immediately set up a board of inquiry against the officer.

The officer is likely to be handed out a strong punishment as the Navy has a zero tolerance policy on such issues.

The commander is likely to be tried under the protection of children from sexual offences act. This law was enacted in 2012 to prevent abuse and exploitation of children.

