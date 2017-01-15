New Delhi, Jan 15: Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress on Sunday. He took the decision during a meeting with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi which was held a short while ago.

Sidhu who quit the BJP, kept everyone guessing as to which party he would join. He was in talks with the Aam Admi Party a few months back. However, talks with AAP broke down following which he sent out feelers to the Congress.

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress. He met Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/c1tRfUf5jq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

Sidhu, according to sources, has been assured of the Deputy Chief Minister's post if the Congress wins the elections. He has also been assured of the Amritsar East constituency.

OneIndia News