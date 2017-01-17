Naveen Jindal allowed to extend foreign trip

New Delhi, Jan 17: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed former Congress MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal, who has been accused in a coal block allocation case, to extend his foreign trip by three days.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar on January 9 permitted Jindal to visit London and Switzerland from January 16 to 23 for business purposes, with some conditions imposed on him.

The court on Tuesday allowed his plea seeking extension of his trip till January 26.

Jindal is an accused in a case relating to the allocation of Jharkhand's Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block to Jindal Steel and Gagan Sponge.

Along with the industrialist, former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayana Rao, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta and others are also accused.

The CBI in April 2015 filed a chargesheet against Jindal, Koda, Rao and Gupta.

Others accused in the case are Jindal Realty Director Rajeev Jain, Gagan Sponge Directors Girish Kumar Juneja and R. K. Saraf, Sowbhagya Media's Managing Director K. Ramakrishna and Chartered Accountant Garg.

Five private companies -- four based in Delhi and one in Hyderabad -- were also named in the CBI chargesheet.

These companies are Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Gagan Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd, Jindal Reality Pvt Ltd, New Delhi Exim Pvt Ltd and Sowbhagya Media Ltd.

