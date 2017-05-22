Naugam operation: Jaitley praises Indian troops for foiling terrorists infiltration bid

New Delhi, May 22: Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday hailed the Indian troops for successfully foiling the infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in the Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Jaitley on Monday took to twitter to state that Infiltration bid by terrorists in the Naugam sector has been successfully foiled. Further, he tweeted that the nation is proud of its soldiers. He also paid tributes to the three soldiers who lost their lives in the anti-terror operation.

Infiltration bid by terrorists in the #Naugam sector, Kashmir valley has been successfully foiled. Nation is proud of our soldiers. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 22, 2017

The operation which started on Saturday lasted for more than 24 hours. Four terrorists were killed and three soldiers lost their lives after the Indian Army launched an operation to foil an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector on Saturday.

The encounter comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Recently, Jaitley had said that terrorism from across the border is aimed against India and its sovereignty.

Arm, ammunitions recovered in Kupwara forest

Meanwhile, Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from forest area in Handwara area of Kupwara district where a brief encounter

"Troops of 6 Rashtriya Rifles noticed some suspicious movement in Kehmal forest area of Handwara and challenged the heavily armed militants," a police official said.

"During the search of the encounter scene, the army personnel recovered a pistol, two pistol magazines, 40 rounds of ammunition, one power bank with battery charging cable, a binocular, seven dry batteries, an axe and a walking stick," he said.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)