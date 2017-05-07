Nationalism: CBSE to have Ayurveda and Indian philosophy as subjects

The CBSE will focus on nationalism from the next academic year. From the next academic year, Class 11 and 12 students of the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education will have subjects such as Ayurveda, Indian architecture and philosophy. The move has been planned so that students get to learn more about Indian culture.

These subjects would be part of a new elective- knowledge, Practices of India and Traditions. The subjects would be accepted both in Hindi and English. By introducing these subjects, the board proposes not only to teach students about Indian culture, but also instil nationalism.

It may be recalled that the CBSE had last month announced that those students attending Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations would be given extra marks. The board it may be recalled had also asked schools to mark anniversaries of leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, former prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Hindu Mahasabha leader Madan Mohan Dalmiya and got students to learn more about RSS ideologue and Bharatiya Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya.

OneIndia News